Sremus plant or bear’s onion for recovery | Info

The sremuš plant, whose picking season begins in May, is good for the whole organism and body detoxification.

Source: RINA.RS

Sremus is a powerful wild plant that restores the body after a long winter and cleanses the body from head to toe. It is also widely known as bear onion, because it also strengthens these large animals. If you smell garlic these days, know that there is a sremuš nearby.

“After the winter sleep, the first thing they look for in the forest is this wild garlic. For them, it is a vitamin bomb that brings them back to life after hibernation. They eat this three or four times and get refreshed. It is not said for nothing – ‘healthy as a bear’ “, said Zoran Ćeriman from Čačak, where sremuš has been the best seller at the Green Market for years now.

Its picking season lasts in May, and there is plenty of it on the slopes of Jelica. Pickers return home with baskets full of wild garlic, and it was in high demand during the state of emergency. Those who know medicinal herbs well say that sremuš cleanses the body of toxins, has antibacterial and antiviral effects.

“It is very healthy for blood vessels, liver and bile. It can be used as a salad, spice, and women make pies and salves from it. It is best when made with Komovica brandy. Chop it up and put it in a bottle. The smell of garlic this plant has only when it is eaten, and then it does not linger or evaporate. In appearance, it most resembles a lily of the valley,” says Biljana Đorđević from the village of Slatinska banja at the foot of Jelica.

What is certain is that sremuš helps many times and in several ways, because everyone comes back reborn from its harvest. Staying in the forest and searching for herbs recharges the batteries, especially now after the period of isolation and staying indoors.

(World/RINA)