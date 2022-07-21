Home World Sri Lanka, new president Wickremesinghe swears in protests
Sri Lanka, new president Wickremesinghe swears in protests

Sri Lanka, new president Wickremesinghe swears in protests

Opportunist or savior of the Fatherland? On this question the public opinion of a Sri Lankan who is no longer on his knees, but crawls into the misery, hunger, anarchy to which the new president Ranil Wickremesinghe, just elected with 134 votes in Parliament, he promises to put an end to it. His plan is soon said: to give stability to the country, to accelerate negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure the debt and bring currency and aid to this island of 22 million inhabitants abandoned by an important main resource, tourism.

