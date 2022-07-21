Listen to the audio version of the article

The six-time prime minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was sworn in as president of the country: his office announced it. Wickremesinghe, 73, elected by Parliament on Wednesday 20 July, was sworn in before Chief Judge Jayantha Jayasuriya in the Parliament complex. A few hours later, CIA chief Bill Burns pointed out how Sri Lanka has plunged into chaos due to its leaders’ “stupid bets” on China‘s investments. Other nations should look at “the objective lesson coming from Sri Lanka today: a heavily indebted country to China that has made some really stupid bets on its economic future and is suffering rather catastrophic consequences, both economic and political,” said the Head of the Agency speaking at the Aspen Security Forum.