Sri Lanka’s new president begins forming a cabinet today, will appoint 20 to 25 cabinet members

[Global Times Special Correspondent in Sri Lanka Wang Yitong]Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s president on the 21st in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

According to Sri Lanka’s “Daily Mirror” report on the 21st, Wickremesinghe said after being sworn in that day: “I promise to end the political struggle and cooperate with everyone in the parliament. Demonstrators questioned why all political parties cannot work together and bring For systemic reform, we have to focus on these issues.”

Rajapaksa, who officially resigned from the Sri Lankan presidency on July 15, won the Sri Lankan presidential election in November 2019 and was sworn in for a five-year term. According to Sri Lanka’s constitution, Wickremesinghe will complete the remainder of Rajapaksa’s presidency. The Sri Lankan President’s Office said on the 21st that President Wickremesinghe will appoint 20 to 25 cabinet members within a few days from the 22nd. AFP quoted sources as saying that some lawmakers from the main opposition will join the cabinet, with Wickremesinghe leaning towards a multi-party ruling coalition.

“Daily Mirror” said that Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition parliamentary group leader Dinesh Gunawardena will be sworn in as prime minister on the 22nd. According to reports, in the presidential nomination on the 19th, Wickremesinghe was nominated by Gunawardena to run for president. As of the press time of this newspaper, Sri Lankan officials have not yet confirmed the relevant reports that “Gunawardena will become prime minister”.

Agence France-Presse reported on the 21st that many people believe that Wickremesinghe is a family ally of former President Rajapaksa. Therefore, his succession as president cannot quell public grievances, which may lead to a new round of demonstrations. The Press Trust of India quoted Wickremesinghe’s statement on the 21st saying that he was not a friend of the Rajapaksa family, but a friend of the Sri Lankan people. “Global Times” reporters did not see large-scale protests and demonstrations outside Sri Lanka’s presidential palace on the 21st.

According to Agence France-Presse, Wickremesinghe held the first official meeting with the heads of the army and police system on the 21st to discuss the security situation. Wickremesinghe said on the 20th, “under the guise of people’s struggle, destroying the official residence of the president and the prime minister is not democracy, but an illegal act.” The Sri Lankan government announced on the 17th that the country will continue to implement it nationwide from the 18th. A state of emergency, which gives police and security forces broader powers.

Source: Global Times