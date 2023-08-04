Srpska and Serbia form a parliamentary forum Info

The presidents of the assemblies of the Republika Srpska and Serbia held a meeting in Banja Luka.

Izvor: NSRS

The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nenad Stevandić spoke today in the Administrative Center of the Government of the Republic of Srpska with the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlić about the current political situation in the region and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

As reported, he is in a meeting agreed on the formation of the parliamentary forum “Serbia and Republika Srpska”, which will be signed in September in Belgrade.

During the meeting, President Stevandić and President Orlić emphasized the extreme importance of strengthening the political dialogue between the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Serbia.

Izvor: NSRS

President Orlić confirmed the complete support of the Republic of Serbia to the Republika Srpska in accordance with the agreement on special and parallel ties.

Key regional and international challenges faced by both countries were discussed at the meeting, and both presidents expressed their readiness to jointly solve these challenges and support stability and peace in the region.

Stevandić and Orlić confirmed their mutual support for the principles of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

At the meeting, determination was expressed to further strengthen economic cooperation and create favorable conditions for investments. President Orlić emphasized the readiness of the Republic of Serbia to support projects that will contribute to the economic development of the Republic of Srpska and the entire region.

Speaking about joint projects, it was emphasized that infrastructure projects that will further connect the two countries are a priority, and that it is necessary to stop all political obstructions blocking capital investments as soon as possible.

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

