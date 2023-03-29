St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican opened an exclusive channel for believers who wish to enter the Basilica to pray, receive sacraments and attend Mass starting on March 28. Cardinal Gamberti, Rector of the Basilica, said: “We want to allow the faithful to enter the Temple to participate in spiritual, liturgical and celebratory life as much as possible.”

The St. Peter’s Works Agency of the Vatican issued a statement explaining that this passage was opened with the cooperation of the Italian Public Security Inspectorate in the Vatican, the Vatican City State and the Vatican Guard, and that this passage is entered through the right side of St. Peter’s Basilica. This route passes through the Statue of Maternal Love, the Altar of St. John Paul II, the Chapel of the Eucharist, the Gregory Chapel with the statue of the Mother of Salvation to the area reserved for the reception of the Sacrament of Confession, and then through the central altar to the Holy Church. Joseph’s Chapel, and finally leave the Basilica via the Vatican Catacombs.

This exclusive channel is open at the same time as St. Peter’s Basilica, that is, from 6:50 to 18:40 every day, and you can enter freely without tickets. Cardinal Gamberti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, said that we are experimenting with opening an exclusive channel so that believers, prayer groups and pilgrims can easily enter St. Peter’s Basilica to pray and participate in liturgical activities without having to wait in long lines waiting. According to the will of the Holy Father, we hope to allow the faithful to enter the Temple as much as possible to participate in spiritual, liturgical and ceremonial life.

