At the time of the explosion on Sunday in the cafe of St.Pietroburgo who killed the journalist and blogger Vladlen Tatarskythe young woman accused of having given him the statuette-bomb, Darya Trepova, sat quietly no more than four or five meters away from him. The detail, which emerged from some videos released on social media, could confirm that the woman did not know of the presence of the explosive in the statuette, as her husband said, according to which she was “framed and used” by someone. In the video, Trepova is seen about to leave after delivering the package with the statuette to Tatarsky. He calls her back using the name of Nastia – a diminutive of Anastasia, the name with which she seems to have introduced herself to him – and invites her to sit not far from him, to his left. Then Tatarsky opens the package and takes out the bust, depicting a soldier. In another video, Tatarsky is seen putting the statue back in the parcel. And after a few seconds the explosion occurs

