The perpetrators, instigators and motive for the attack that took place yesterday in a bar in St. Petersburg in which he was killed are not yet known Vladlen Tatarsky, blogger close to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Wagner private militia. Russian authorities detained the 26-year-old Darya Trepova, with the accusation of having materially carried out the attack. Currently under interrogation to understand “what were his motivations”. Images released by the Russian Investigative Committee show the destruction inside the bar.