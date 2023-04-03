Home World St. Petersburg, the moment in which the woman suspected of the attack on Tatarsky enters the bar with explosives
World

St. Petersburg, the moment in which the woman suspected of the attack on Tatarsky enters the bar with explosives

by admin
St. Petersburg, the moment in which the woman suspected of the attack on Tatarsky enters the bar with explosives

A video from the security cameras, released on Telegram channels and social networks, shows the moment in which Dana Trepova enter the bar of St.Pietroburgo with a package in hand, presumably containing a statuette with explosives. The 26-year-old woman is suspected by the Russian authorities of being responsible for the explosion of the club where the nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died

Previous Article

The turning point of Montenegro, the economist Milatovic “retires” Milo Djukanovic. Who is the new president

See also  On the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Guantanamo Prison, I hope the US side will earnestly reflect on itself.

You may also like

Paolo Bonolis and the house on the Tiber...

She stole her husband and her job, and...

BOYE stars in a new stage adaptation of...

Wagner, Russian flag hoisted at the Bakhmut town...

Suspects for the attempted murder of Dejan Kostić...

Fall Out Boy, review of his album Much...

British Ministry of Defense: Challenge Putin’s patience?Russia has...

The Lotto still stops in Sicily, in Palermo...

Oil-producing countries will further reduce production

News Udinese – Is Walace really that irreplaceable?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy