The number of people injured in yesterday’s bomb attack in a St. Petersburg barswhere the war correspondent died Vladlen Tatarsky, has risen to 32, of which 10 are in serious condition. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health. She is a suspect in the bombing Darya Trepova. In a video circulated on social media, the police can be seen in the woman’s apartment. The woman’s mother and sister were taken to an investigation bureau for questioning. The family members “were not formally arrested. They have been questioneda source told Interfax.

The article St. Petersburg, the police in the apartment of the alleged assassin Darya Trepova comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

