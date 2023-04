Well-known Russian nationalist blogger and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky died in the explosion that occurred in a coffee bar in St.Pietroburgo. The Tass agency specifies that the explosion was caused by over 200 grams of Tnt and that at the moment there are reported to be 15 injured.

The article St. Petersburg, the video of the explosion in the bar where the Russian blogger Tatarsky died comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

