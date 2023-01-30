Home World Stabbing in the Brussels metro near the EU institutions: three injured, one seriously
Stabbing in the Brussels metro near the EU institutions: three injured, one seriously

BRUSSELS. Moments of fear in Brussels following the attack by a person armed with a knife at the Schuman underground station. Shortly before 18 a person boarded the last train of the metro stopped at the station. All the people on board the convoy rushed out of the vehicle, running in panic. “Run”, “go away” the invitation shouted by some present. The crowd has reached the surface, stopping at the entrance to the headquarters of the European Commission.

Two police vans rushed to the scene, disarming and arresting the attacker. The police did not comment on the reasons for the act. “No comment”.

Three people were injured, two men and a woman, explain the Red Cross rescuers. Two of them are minor injuries, the third is in more serious conditions because a lung would have been affected. Only two of the three were transported to hospital, in Delta and Saint-Jean. The police closed the Schuman metro station to traffic.

