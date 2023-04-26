Stability pact, Italy risks correction of up to 15 billion a year. The close EU and the new rules

More gradual, tailored to the needs of each country, but also more rigid with well-defined stakes as regards the objective of reducing the debt. Which, for theItalia, according to some unofficial simulations could lead to a budget correction of up to 15 billion a year in the extreme case. It’s the new one Stability pact, the package of EU rules on public finances that saw the light yesterday in Brussels, presented by the Commission three years after the start of the reform site. The comment by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, was disappointed: «A step forward, but we had forcefully asked for the exclusion of investment expenses, including those typical of the digital Pnrr and green deal, from the calculation of the target expenses on which compliance with the parameters is measured. We acknowledge that this is not the case.”

Perplexities that will probably already emerge at a meeting of European finance ministers – Friday and Saturday in Stockholm – which promises to be hot for Italy. “High debt and low growth are not realities to which the EU can resign itself”, instead said the commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni illustrating the plan, “a balanced proposal on which I worked a lot”, which has two precise objectives: “Make the debt repayment path more gradual, and therefore more credible, and make it possible to increase investments and policies for growth”. Italy, given the health of its accounts, is – as always happens when it comes to the Pact – the special observer: «But a realistic debt reduction path – the commissioner points out – is in the interest of our country. There is no Italian who is not aware of it».

Stability pact, what is the EU reform (and what changes for Italy)

TIMES

As for the next steps, the intention is to hurry and find an agreement with governments and the European Parliament in the coming months, given that the safeguard clause that the EU activated with the pandemic and maintained with the war, temporarily suspending the Pact, will expire at the end of December: in 2024, the year of the EU elections, there must already be a new economic governance framework in place. The parameters of the Treaty, ie the deficit/GDP ratio at 3% and the debt/GDP ratio at 60% remain unchanged, but the EU executive aims to send the same approach for everyone to the attic. For each country with a deficit of more than 3% or a public debt of more than 60%, the EU executive will propose a so-called technical trajectory, on the basis of which the debt will have to be routed on a downward path over a ten-year horizon. Those states that will remain permanently above 3% – this is the indication with which Brussels has tried to respond to German complaints regarding a pact that is too soft – will, however, have to implement a minimum budget adjustment of 0.5% of GDP at year. And yet, a cold shower has arrived from Berlin: «The Commission’s proposals do not meet the requests of the federal government. We will not accept reforms that weaken the pact», commented Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who saw his idea of ​​equal numerical criteria for all rejected. The procedure put on the table by the EU executive aims to actively involve the capitals. And it follows the salient points of the Recovery model: as with the Pnrr, in fact, governments will have to negotiate with the Commission the national budgetary structural plans based on the criterion of net public expenditure (which will become the new reference indicator for measuring the health of the accounts of the Twenty-seven) and which must be approved by the Council.

FOR DURATION

The duration of these plans must be at least four years, but could be extended up to seven if the State invests in common EU priorities. “We will give more budgetary space and gradual debt reduction – confirmed Gentiloni – to countries that undertake to make investments in sectors that are strategic for us”, such as energy, climate, but also security and defence. It is the compromise solution that closes with nothing an issue hitherto debated in EU circles, i.e. the deduction from the calculation of the public debt of some key investments, dear in particular to high-debt countries such as Italy and France. Brussels has opted to give incentives for gradual cuts to countries that propose a long-term plan. According to the technical simulations circulated in Brussels, EU sources point out, the annual structural adjustment proposed in the technical trajectory that the Commission will elaborate for Italy should settle at 0.85% of GDP over four years, but fall to around 0.45%. % of GDP out of seven. Calculator in hand, the entity of the recovery would amount to 14-15 billion in the first case, and about 7-8 in the second, in any case lower than expected with the current constraints (albeit unimplemented). But we are, precisely, at the level of the working hypotheses, because the States will have to negotiate their plans with the Commission, and the technical trajectory is only the starting point.

Read the full article

on The Messenger