Stability pact, minimum fiscal adjustment of 0.5% per year

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT – BRUSSELS – After a long push and pull, the European Commission presented today, Wednesday 26 April, the awaited proposal to reform the Stability and Growth Pact. Basically, the attempt is to make the rules more credible and more effective, associating the necessary consolidation of public finances with an equally necessary support for investments. The proposals, which provide for minimal debt relief for the most indebted countries, will now be discussed by the Council and Parliament.

“Our budgetary rules date back to the 1990s (…) We are now facing different economic challenges and priorities than in the past, and our rules must reflect these changes – explained the Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis -. Today’s proposals will ensure a steady reduction of high public debt levels and help us meet our key reform and investment needs.”

Going beyond the single debt approach

In fact, the European Commission has proposed a new regulation, which will be accompanied by a revision of two other legislative texts. Brussels has acknowledged that a one-size-fits-all approach has not worked so far. Each country will therefore be called upon to prepare a debt recovery plan based on net public expenditure, which in the intentions of the Community executive must become the new reference parameter with which to monitor national budgets.

For countries with high debt, national plans, with a duration of four years extendable to seven years, must guarantee a reduction in the same public debt for at least ten years, without the need for further consolidation measures. An excessive debt procedure will be triggered if the country fails to meet the projected trajectory of net government spending. Mitigating circumstances can be accommodated, but the higher the debt, the less room for manoeuvre.

Historical reference values ​​unchanged

The historical reference values ​​of 3% and 60% of gross domestic product will remain unchanged. “At the end of the period covered by the plan, the debt/GDP ratio must be lower than at the beginning of the same period; and a minimum fiscal adjustment of 0.5% of GDP per year must be implemented as long as the deficit remains above 3% of GDP”. The encrypted and binding commitment was included in the reform under pressure from Germany.