BRUSSELS – After months of informal negotiations with member countries, the European Commission presented today, Wednesday 9 November, the guidelines for a possible reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. Beyond the desire to make the rules more transparent and easier to comply with, the possibility of making the disbursement of European funds, including those coming from the NextGenerationEU, conditional on compliance with budgetary rules is confirmed.

The guidelines, which will now be discussed with the member countries and then eventually translated into legislative proposals, actually confirm the indications circulated in Brussels in recent weeks. The goal of the community executive is to make the Pact easier to respect and enforce, after many of its rules have been blatantly ignored for years (starting with the rule of a debt reduction in excess of one twentieth to the year).

«The proposals we are presenting today aim to reconcile three imperatives, which are complementary and not contradictory – explained the commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni -. First, we want to support growth and improve debt sustainability. Secondly, we want to strengthen national ownership of economic policy decisions. Thirdly, we want to simplify our rules, while preserving their usefulness ».

More precisely, Brussels proposes to organize relations with member countries in the following way. It will present a debt adjustment path for each Member State over a four-year period. In response to the EU proposal, the individual country will put its adjustment path on the table, taking into account its economic priorities, reforms and investments. In both cases, the benchmark must be net primary expenditure.

The Commission would then be called upon to approve the national plan, after a predictable tug-of-war in negotiations. The important thing, explains Brussels, is that “the debt path remains downward or remains at prudent levels, and that the budget deficit remains below 3% of GDP in the medium term”.