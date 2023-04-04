Friendly banter between lower league clubs turned into something unusual.

Source: MONDO

More or less everyone has heard of the ancient Inca city “Machu Picchu”, but few have heard of the stadium of this name.

The friendly banter of lower league clubs turned into something completely unusual, so now in the vicinity of Banja Luka there is a football field called “Machu Picchu”.

It all started three years ago when the football club Rekreativo from Banja Luka announced on its Twitter account an interesting visit to the football club Gomionica from Bronze Maidan.

“On Sunday, we are visiting the popular Machu Picchu”wrote and published photos of the ancient Inca city and the terrain not far from the Bronze Maidan clearly alluding to their similarity due to the “stepped” appearance.

This joke went down well on social networks, it was published by numerous media at the time, but in the meantime it grew into something more and it turned out that the administrator of the Rekreativo account was the godfather of the name of his rival’s stadium.

Namely, FK Gomionica recently decided to officially name its stadium “Machu Picchu”.

Club board member Dragan Panić told “Glas Srpske” that the locals are proud of the stadium, which is in excellent condition.

“We try to be good hosts. On Sundays, we have a football holiday, we play championship matches. We also remember better times, when we played in the Second League of Srpska, and now in the Regional Football League. Our turf could also meet the challenges of the first league without exaggeration. The nearby hill is irresistibly reminiscent of Machu Picchu, as the stadium has recently been officially called,” Panić revealed.