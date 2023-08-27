Home » STALKER 2 invites us to the Zone on video
GSC Game World today released a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl which shows us some of the situations that we will find in the game when it comes out, in the first quarter of 2024. Between close fights, dialogues with different characters, anomalies and… killer dogs, the Zone will have a lot to offer us.

We leave you with the video.

MX Video – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

