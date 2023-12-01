STALKER 2 shows us a trailer dedicated to the story

Waiting to reveal the release date of the game, currently set to a generic one first quarter 2024the Ukrainians GSC Game World have today released a new trailer of the highly anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylfocusing on some parts of the story narrated through engaging cut-scenes.

We show it to you below, reminding you that the game will arrive in Xbox console exclusive and it will be available on Game Pass at launch; good vision!

MX Video – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

