The accident occurred on the night of October 29, 2022, killing 159 people.

A stampede occurred in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea last October. After two and a half months of investigation, the South Korean police special department released a public report on January 13, blaming the local government and emergency services for their ineffective response, and did not hold senior officials accountable.

The accident occurred on the night of October 29, 2022. It is said that more than 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon to celebrate Halloween. The crowd was trapped in a narrow inclined alley and a stampede occurred, resulting in 159 deaths, most of them young people.

Investigators have arrested 6 local officials, including Lee Im Jae, then director of Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, and Park Hee-young, director of Yongsan District, Seoul.

Li Zhengmin (transliteration), the family member of the deceased, criticized the report in an interview with the BBC, saying that the report was like “a lizard cut off its tail to survive”.

