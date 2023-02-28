Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Sunrise e AIS Thailand have implemented a pioneering project: an intercontinental stand-alone (SA) 5G roaming link between two networks, one in Europe and the other in Southeast Asia.

The partners established the connection in a lab with live SIMs and devices, successfully enabling roaming between Sunrise’s respective 5G SA networks and AIS Thailand.

This success marks a milestone in the international adoption of 5G SA services.

Direct configuration of SEPP-to-SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy) connectivity between home networks and host networks was done via the GSMA’s SEPP protocol. SEPP enables secure interconnection between 5G networks by ensuring the end-to-end confidentiality of all interconnected 5G roaming messages between the source and destination networks and adhering to the 5G SA roaming security design in the 3GPP standard.

Nicholas NikrouyanVice President, Voice & Mobile Solutions of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, said: «We want to leverage the current 5G transition to accelerate innovation, encouraging active collaborations that enable industry to learn and master this technology. Our latest success, jointly implementing 5G SA roaming connection with Sunrise and AIS Thailand, paves the way for further developments that will enable 5G SA to offer all kinds of latest generation telecommunication services to users and businesses. Should operators wish to outsource its implementation and management, the SEPP solution can also be efficiently deployed on Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s IPX network.”

Robert RedeleanuChief Business Officer of Sunrise, notes: «The 5G SA roaming connection between our network and that of AIS Thailand is a huge success. Together with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, we look forward to turning this achievement into ultra-fast and reliable 5G SA connectivity services for our private and business customers, located in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Saran PhaloprakaranHead of Mobile and Consumer Products Development presso AIS Thailand, ha dichiarato: “The collaboration with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Sunrise reaffirms our commitment to offer our customers and partners the most innovative digital experiences. 5G SA roaming is a state-of-the-art, ultra-fast data transmission solution that supports many integrations efficiently. This revolutionary system will offer customers enormous convenience in their travels.”

The making of 5G SA intercontinental roaming connection it is part of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s innovative 5G roaming environment, which allows pioneers to test and evaluate their roaming needs in any deployment scenario before making strategic decisions. There are currently four different proof-of-concept tests underway [PoC] in the fields of 5G signage and security, value-added services for 5G roaming, network slicing for roaming and regional and local breakout.

Over the last year, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, together with Comfone, the international mobile roaming specialist, also concluded the first phase of the Inter-Carrier 5G SA Roaming PoC, establishing together with Telefonica a roaming data connection to low latency between Germany and Spain. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier aims to give the industry new impetus to move from passive to active collaboration in the provision of services.