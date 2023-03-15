Barbie inspired a Stand yes Coral Inks at Haus Decor, which takes place simultaneously with Expo Revestir 2023. The space illustrates the brand’s newest partnership and plays with the doll’s history to reflect the Barbiecore trend. The collection consists of 14 colors to color the walls and ceilings of real homes.

Coral’s new palette features the expected shades of pink, alongside other colors for a fun and inspiring environment. Among them are the pink “Passo de Dançarina”, the yellow “Futurista” and the blue “Mergulho Refreshante”. The collection is completed by tones: “Iris do Mar Rosa”, “Malva Rosada”, “Valentine Rose”, “Verde Riacho”, “Caribbean Beauty”, “Enchanting Look”, “Enchanted Fable”, “Purple Palace”, “ Lemon Lollipop”, “Vital Energy” and “Salto Champion”. The launch is scheduled for June and will be available in specialized stores.

Expo Revestir 2023 – Stand Coral in homage to Barbie @ Disclosure

The stand also has space for displaying premium products. They are: Decora Matte, Decora Burnt Cement Effect, Super Washable Coral, Renova Slate, Sun & Rain Protection Coral, Coralit and Sparlack Cetol.

The place also has space for a café, a stage for lectures and daily meetings, and a room for the presentation of Coral Matiz, Coral’s relationship program with architects, interior designers and landscapers. And if this year, with the theme of the stand so linked to color and the female universe, the brand could not fail to reserve a space to present its social programs: the Tudo de Cor Movement renews public spaces and communities throughout Brazil; Coral Mulheres na Cor trains vulnerable women as professional painters.