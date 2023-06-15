Stand-up comedian Xie Pizi: It’s ‘absurd’ for Malaysia to ask Interpol to intervene over MH370 joke – BBC News 中文

June 15, 2023 at 3:47 am

news/240/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg 800w” alt=”美国新加坡裔脱口秀演员谢必孜（Jocelyn Chia）” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/9341/production/_130079673_gettyimages-1388529297.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Last week, footage of lawyer-turned-talk-show comedian Xie Pizi at a Manhattan club was widely circulated on the Internet. In her performance, she reviewed Singapore’s history of secession from Malaysia, mocked Malaysia, and referred to the Malaysia Airlines MH370 crash, which has been widely reported in Malaysia. Caused an uproar.

American-Singaporean-born talk show actor Xie Bizi (Jocelyn Chia) previously due to takingmalaysia airlinesMH370The air crash came as a joke and angered the Malaysian authorities.she expressed the official response“over”up.

She told the BBC she was “not making fun of the tragedy” and the victims, but was trying to find humor in the tragedy.

Malaysian police said they had asked Interpol to locate Shepiz and they were investigating her for inflammatory and offensive online content.

Xie, who grew up in Singapore, called the involvement of Interpol “ridiculous”.

Last week, footage of lawyer-turned-talk-show comedian Xie Pizi at a Manhattan club was widely circulated on the Internet. In her performance, she reviewed Singapore’s history of secession from Malaysia, mocked Malaysia, and referred to the Malaysia Airlines MH370 crash, which has been widely reported in Malaysia. Caused an uproar.

Interpol told the BBC they had not yet received a request for assistance from Malaysian police in the case. See also A 16-year-old student stabbed and killed a teacher at a high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southern France

Xie Bizi said her jokes were “taken out of context on social media”.

“I’ve told (the joke) hundreds of times and even did a short version in Singapore. It always makes the audience laugh. If it doesn’t work, I won’t use it again.”

She also said that “sarcasm,” or poking fun at the audience, is part of the New York comedy club culture where she is now. She said that American cartoons used the “9/11” attacks as joke material in the past.

“Americans can appreciate harsher, sharper, more blunt humor, whereas in Asia stand-up comedy is still in its infancy. You don’t find a lot of sharp comedy in Asia,” she said.

In the controversial performance, Xie Pizi first used foul language to ridicule a Malaysian, saying that Singapore has become a first world country since independence in 1965, while Malaysia “is still a developing country”.

She then went on to taunt Malaysia’s planes as “unflyable”, linking it to the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines MH370.

“What? The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines isn’t funny at all, is it?” she joked with a laugh, before adding a pun: “Some jokes just don’t get off the ground.”

In March 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 mysteriously disappeared from radar while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

A four-year search by multinational searchers in the Indian Ocean has found some wreckage but not the main fuselage. All 239 people on board were declared dead.

news/240/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg 800w” alt=”2022年3月29日，谢必孜在美国加州伯班克的喜剧俱乐部露面时表演脱口秀。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/1307D/production/_130094977_gettyimages-1388529279.jpg” height=”1267″ width=”1024″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, On March 29, 2022, Xie Bizi performed a stand-up show during an appearance at a comedy club in Burbank, California, USA.

Her joke sparked criticism from Malaysians on social media. The club where she plays, Comedy Cellar, received 4,000 one-star reviews on Google almost overnight, and its boss says the site has also been hacked. See also 65%!Thin film silicon photovoltaic cell light absorption rate new record, close to the theoretical limit of 70% - China Powder Network

The video was also removed by TikTok for violating its hate speech guidelines.

According to reports, the Malaysian Friendship Association in the United States and dozens of Malaysian overseas Chinese burned their photos in Flushing, New York on Sunday (June 11) to protest, saying that this move has no mercy for Malaysians and the families of the victims of the air crash, and asked her to Make a public apology.

Earlier, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned this. Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir called her talk show a blatant lack of sensitivity and compassion for Malaysians and the families of the victims of the plane crash.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, apologized. Singapore’s foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, also sought to defuse the controversy, saying he was “shocked” by the jokes.

“She certainly does not represent the views of Singaporeans,” Vivian said, adding that Singaporeans “valued their relationships with Malaysian family and friends”.

Some Internet users, including Xie Bizi’s fellow stand-up performers, criticized her for being insensitive. But there are others who think it’s acceptable sarcasm.

The main function of Interpol is to share information about fugitives and bring them back to criminal countries.

“I really wish I could see the face of the Interpol officer who received this request,” Ms Xie said.

“Honestly, if Interpol takes action on the request and things escalate, can you imagine how famous it will make me?”

In July 2022, Malaysia arrested stand-up comedian Rizal van Geyzel for posting a video about racially and religiously sensitive issues. See also The Netherlands wants to kick out some Russian diplomats