Stand-up comedian Xie Pizi: It’s ‘absurd’ for Malaysia to ask Interpol to intervene over MH370 joke – BBC News 中文

Last week, footage of lawyer-turned-talk-show comedian Xie Pizi at a Manhattan club was widely circulated on the Internet. In her performance, she reviewed Singapore’s history of secession from Malaysia, mocked Malaysia, and referred to the Malaysia Airlines MH370 crash, which has been widely reported in Malaysia. Caused an uproar.

American-Singaporean-born talk show actor Xie Bizi (Jocelyn Chia) previously due to takingmalaysia airlinesMH370The air crash came as a joke and angered the Malaysian authorities.she expressed the official responseoverup.

She told the BBC she was “not making fun of the tragedy” and the victims, but was trying to find humor in the tragedy.

Malaysian police said they had asked Interpol to locate Shepiz and they were investigating her for inflammatory and offensive online content.

Xie, who grew up in Singapore, called the involvement of Interpol “ridiculous”.

