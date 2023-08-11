Stanić proposes to Dodik to reciprocate the sanctions: Stop buying GERMAN CARS Info

Member of the Presidency of the “People’s Front” and former Minister of Health of Republika Srpska Slobodan Stanić proposed to the President of Republika Srpska to “return sanctions” to Germany by stopping buying official cars from that European country.

Source: SDS

“Back in December 2021, the then member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, said, regarding the call and threat of sanctions and the cancellation of investments from Germany, due to the intention of Republika Srpska to return jurisdiction, that even Republika Srpska is not without countermeasures“, Stanić said, according to the announcement of the Popular Front.

Stanić recalled Milorad Dodik’s statement at the time, who said:

“Perhaps some will try to make fun of what I am going to say, but Serbia is not without countermeasures either. If Germany introduces sanctions, we will retaliate. I am not blind to not know what America and Germany are. But my message is – you have gone too far. You have done everything to make us hate each other. BiH, and we never even loved it”Dodik said then.

Stanić points out that since then the pressures have intensified, and adds that no one even tried to retaliate against the measures announced at the time, so he also made a proposal:

“Namely, the media is full of headlines that a huge number of official cars are being bought, both for the Cabinet of the President of the Republic, and for the current member of the BiH Presidency, for all Serbian personnel in the Council of Ministers, numerous agencies and public companies in the Republic of Srpska.”

Stanić notes that from what the public could see, only German cars are bought or from their groups (“Mercedes”, “Audi”), and adds that millions of funds are spent on this.

“Here’s your chance to give back to Germany, stop buying their expensive cars for your official vehicles, they would be at least symbolic countermeasures, and millions of funds would remain available, if nothing else, then for public kitchens. Move from words to deeds, so that you people began to believe”concluded Stanić.

