Stanija Dobrojević is getting married in the Caribbean | Entertainment

Stanija Dobrojević is happily in love again, and now her friend has revealed the details of an intimate wedding in the Caribbean.

“Her chosen one often travels to America for work, where they met. She “stuck” for a successful businessman, and he holds her like a little water in the palm of his hand! She wasn’t nearly so in love, so I’m not surprised that after only a few months started planning the future with him. She longs to get married and have a child,” revealed Stanija’s friend.

Recently, she showed off the ring and announced that she said the fateful “yes”, but she never revealed whether it was a joke or a hint that she was in love, or a real wedding. However, now her friend says that the attractive starlet has already received an engagement ring and is planning a wedding in the Caribbean.

“She called me last month and told me she got engaged! She told me that she and her boyfriend were on vacation in Las Vegas and that he proposed to her there. He prepared a romantic dinner on the balcony of the hotel where they were staying and took out the ring. She was delighted! They are now together in Miami and will stay there until the wedding. It all seemed a little too fast, so I asked her if she was pregnant, but she told me she wasn’t“.



According to her, only the closest family members will attend the romantic wedding – “As soon as she got engaged, she invited her mother Slavica and brother Sani. She told them that she was preparing a wedding in the Caribbean, and that she would send them plane tickets. I was surprised that she decided to have everything on the seashore, in front of a small number of people, because she told me earlier that she wanted a big and glamorous wedding. She apparently gave up on it.”

Although the wedding will be intimate, the starlet still wants a fairy tale: “Now she is looking for a decorator, because she wants everything to be in her favorite color pink. She will even have pink flowers in her hair. She says she will be Barbie, and the groom will be Ken.” , said Stanija’s friend.

Stanija still hides her boyfriend as “snake legs”, but she recently published a photo of them holding hands, while in another picture of them eating together, you can see that his arm is tattooed all the way to the fist, which means that she was once again seduced by someone “dangerous” guy.



