Stanija Dobrojević was a guest on the show “Magazin in” and snapped at host Sanja Marinković.

Among the guests was a Serbian starlet who also had something to say about the influence of reality stars on society. Stanija bluntly said that she has been in the public eye for 10 years in different reality formats, and that she got involved in all of this consciously, but that she did not want to be someone’s role model.

“As a young girl, I wanted to try myself and find my way in such life circumstances, and it so happened that I made a career, a name and a brand of myself, and in that way I also made money. I unconsciously started to have an influence on the public. Then when I think about it, sometimes I’m afraid of all that responsibility,” she said.

“From the first day, I propagated that education is the most important thing. I have always advised them to finish college, that every woman must have her own dinar and independence. Family values ​​are the most important,” she added.

On the remark of Sanja Marinković to explain how does he comment on his naked and provocative photosStanija snapped:

“I very consciously and intelligently played with those who fight for certain values ​​under the veil of hypocrisy and false morality. I took pictures of my butt and I will continue to take pictures of it. It brings me money and sells a story. I don’t want to be perfect, I want just to be free,” Stanija said.

See Stanija’s photos:

