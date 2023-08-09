Stanija naked on Instagram | Entertainment

Starlet Stanija Dobrojević recently revealed that she has a boyfriend, and now how she looks without underwear!

Source: Stanija/Instagram

Stanija does not hide her curves, she regularly shows them on social networks dressed in underwear or bikinis, and now she went one step further and filmed herself naked in bed!

Watch the clip:

00:18 Stanija Dobrojevic Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

Stanija then went to the beach, where she published photos that, although she was clothed, revealed more than they should have. She deliberately filmed the bottom part that she wore in public, which is why many wrote to her that she “shouldn’t even have bothered” to put it on.

See:

Source: Stanija/Instagram

BONUS VIDEO:

00:06 Stanija Dobrojević enjoying herself with a mysterious boyfriend Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

