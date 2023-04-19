Home » Stanija published a topless picture | Entertainment
Stanija Dobrojević published several provocative shots, and everyone was watching in her miniature underwear.

Source: Stanija/Instagram

One of the most popular starlets, Stanija Dobrojević recently celebrated her 38th birthday and treated herself to a new car, an expensive “bear”. During her stay in China, the starlet surprised everyone when, after photos from shopping, restaurants and city tours, she announced a competition for a boyfriend.

She said that she urgently needed a man, but she also set one condition. Now Stanija created a real storm on Instagram when she published a series of nude photos.

In her underwear, she posed on the bed, exchanged several poses, and the topless photo attracted the most attention. She was wearing only white panties that looked more like a string, and when she turned her butt to the camera, many “jaws dropped”.

Stanija is a big sensation on social networks where she has millions of followers, and her mother Slavica also attracted a lot of attention when she opened an Instagram account. Look at who Stanija inherited her beauty, as well as her slim body:

