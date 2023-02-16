Home World Stanivuković on the SNSD proposal Info
The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, wrote on social media that PDP councilors will not support the appointment of Ljubo Ninković as president at tomorrow’s session of the City Assembly.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

Stanivuković wrote that it is “non-seriousness and a lackadaisical policy”.

“Let the public answer why they gave up on councilor Popović? Do they also know that they will answer to the prosecuting authorities? PDP councilors will not support this proposal.” wrote Stanivuković.

We would like to remind you that the councilors of GO SNSD and the coalition gathered around this party agreed tonight that they will nominate Ljuba Ninković for the president of the Banjaluk City Assembly at tomorrow’s session.

“At tonight’s meeting of SNSD councilors and the coalition, it was agreed that the candidate for the president of the Banjaluka City Assembly will be Ljubo Ninković.” said Vlado Đajić, president of GO SNSD.

At the end of January of this year, the CEC of Bosnia and Herzegovina granted Ninković a substitute mandate as a councilor in the Assembly of the City of Banjaluk instead of Borivoj Obradović.

A few days ago, the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, announced that councilor Zoran Popović would be nominated for the presidency of the City Assembly, but soon after that, Popović was assigned the position of acting director of ŠG “Oštrelj-Drinić”.

