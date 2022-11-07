Reminder from FT Chinese website: If you are interested in more FT Chinese website content, please search for “FT Chinese website” in the Apple App Store or Google App Market to download the official application of FT Chinese website.

British Prime Minister Sunak took office only two weeks ago, and the first U Turn began.

British Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Camilla Marshall and Georgia Baker confirmed to more than 40 reporters at 9 Downing Street that Sunak was confirmed to attend the “November 6” meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27). Earlier, a Downing Street spokesman had said that Sunak would not attend the summit due to his domestic urgency. This decision was criticized by British opposition parties and environmental groups, and even insiders of the Conservative Party, believing that the British government lacked attention and long-term planning for the climate crisis. On the contrary, former Prime Minister Johnson and Scottish local government chief minister Sturgeon both confirmed Will be attending COP27. Sunak finally came to a 180-degree reversal.

According to the outside world, this change exposed Sunak’s lack of political experience to a certain extent, but it also reflected that he listened to public opinion and turned flexibly, and was welcomed by environmentalists, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father Stan Leigh Johnson.

A veteran Conservative Party member and MEP, former Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has another distinctive label as an environmentalist. He and his daughter-in-law, Kelly, participated in NGO activities on climate change, published books, appeared on TV, participated in demonstrations, and supported the environmental protection movement.

After attending the press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office, the author and my French colleagues met Stanley on Whitehall Street. Stanley, with silver hair, wearing a dark blue trench coat, an orange suit jacket, and a briefcase slung over his shoulders, was walking in the dust, and greeted us in fluent French. His gestures were reminiscent of Bao Reese’s demeanor.

The stand-alone Stanley and Boris’s Brexit stance are different. He is a hardcore Remainer. Stanley, who has just obtained French citizenship, has proved with practical actions that he will remain in the EU as a French citizen. Three years ago, in July, Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party. The author met Stanley outside the conference site. Although he had different political views from his son, he still chose to support his son’s election as a family member and helped to build momentum everywhere. But he also disregarded the epidemic prevention ban proposed by Boris when he was in power, did not wear a mask in and out of bars, and ignored the controversy caused by it.

A few days ago, members of the “Stop the Oil” organization splashed canned tomatoes on “Sunflowers”, glued their handles to the frame of Van Gogh’s famous painting “Peach Blossom Land”, and splashed government agencies with paint, the German environmental organization “The Last Generation” activist told Monet The “Haystack” mashed potatoes… Various extreme actions have caused great controversy, however, Stanley, who participated in environmental protection activities with the Swedish “climate girl” Greta Thunberg (Greta Thunberg), understands this as “Young people want to take back the future that belongs to them,” he refused to criticize.

This highly idealistic environmentalist, on the eve of COP27, expects that both Boris and his successor Sunak will pay attention to the environmental crisis arising from Brexit.

Eliminate the threat to the environment from Brexit

“Environmental NGOs are delighted to learn that Sunak has decided to participate in COP27, but more importantly, he should use the opportunity to repeal the ludicrous sunset clause in William Rees-Mogg’s proposal.”

Stanley mentioned Rees-Mogg, the business and energy minister appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Truss, who was previously chair of the Conservative parliamentary group’s European study group and was one of the main drivers of the Brexit campaign. The Truss government was known for its U turn after only 45 days in office. The policy hastily put forward by the Truss government has been almost completely abandoned, but the legislative process of a draft law introduced by his cabinet member Rees-Mogg on September 22 is still under way.

The bill, called the retained EU law (revocation and reform) bill, has recently been tabled in Parliament for its second reading. The purpose of the Act is to amend, replace or repeal retained EU law (REUL) by 31 December 2023 and bring all remaining REULs into UK law.

The Act gives the UK government broad powers to decide the future of every EU law that remains in the UK legal system. The overall impact of any changes must not increase the regulatory burden on businesses and are designed to boost UK economic growth.

Rees-Mogg’s original intention was to take back British legislative sovereignty from the EU. However, according to the “sunset clause” of the Act, if the British government does not deliberately retain, more than 2,400 laws ranging from public health, aviation safety, environmental standards, food safety to labor protection (retained as part of British law after Brexit) EU law), will be automatically “repeated” on 31 December 2023. This means that more than 2,400 laws have to be assessed, amended and withdrawn by the British government in just over a year. For example, the UK Department of Commerce alone needs 400 civil servants to review more than 300 pieces of legislation that have been shaped over the past 50 years. The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs must review another 570 laws by the deadline.

If the government does not actively revise and retain these laws, once more than 2,400 laws “disappear”, the “cliff effect” caused is unimaginable in Stanley’s view. One of the bad consequences is the destruction of environmental achievements. In the 30 years since the European Council unanimously adopted the Habitat Directive, Stanley cited the world‘s largest network of single protected areas, called Natura 2000, in Europe. Among them, the UK has 600 habitats, including wetlands, woodlands, swamps, coastal areas, etc., accounting for more than 9% of the British territory. These are truly the “jewels in the crown” of the country’s natural heritage. If the directive is not preserved, the protection of these habitats and species will lose its legal basis.

Critics have also expressed concern that the bill gives the government enormous “law-making” powers. The bill may cause the public to lack sufficient time to understand, discuss and deliberate, and may not fully consider the differences and different needs between the four places of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, which will bring unpredictable risks to relevant companies. undermine economic sustainability. If you seek a competitive advantage by sacrificing environmental protection standards through a “race to the bottom”, you may be subject to sanctions and retaliation from other countries.

Sunak had vowed to “ensure the security of Brexit” during his race for party leadership in July this year, promising that the new officer would take three fires and review and repeal 2,400 EU laws within the first 100 days of taking office. But under pressure from all walks of life, he has slowed the pace considerably, sacking Reece Mogg and potentially extending the “sunset clause” until 2026.

Stanley believes that the new prime minister’s participation in COP27 is a necessary political statement, and changing the bill is a pragmatic move. Like many environmentalists, Stanley hopes that Sunak can remove this “time bomb” that will seriously affect the UK’s environmental protection standards in time. He believes that the UK, as the guest of honor at the COP26 Glasgow Climate Conference, should strengthen its leadership on environmental issues. Realize the climate commitments, including the emission reduction requirement to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius, and participate in the climate aid program that developed countries invest 100 billion US dollars each year.

China and UK actively cooperate in tackling climate change

However, how far can the UK go on climate initiatives against the backdrop of the energy crisis, inflation and recession? In addition, under the background that China and the United States have suspended climate cooperation due to the Taiwan issue, what is the prospect of China-UK cooperation?

In response to the author’s question at the Downing Street press conference – “How will the new British Prime Minister define Sino-British relations, and whether to seek cooperation with China at COP27″, the spokesperson basically copied Sunak’s Twitter in July published views on China.

“China is the biggest threat to the security and prosperity of the UK and the world in this century. The UK wants to change and suppress the influence of China‘s soft power, but as one of the largest economies, we should maintain a mature and balanced diplomatic relationship with it. Including active cooperation with China in addressing climate change.”

In this regard, Stanley Johnson’s point of view is also very clear:

“I’m 100% in favor of maintaining a good partnership with China, it’s hard to imagine a country or a whole continent (I mean Europe and the EU in a broader sense) changing policy, it’s hard to imagine that we’re going from Nixon in the 1970s , Kissinger has been deviated from the mild, constructive relationship that continued when China joined the WTO, and it is difficult to imagine the weakening of an important pillar of world cooperation.

In October 2021, the first phase of the COP15 meeting, mainly in the form of an online meeting, was officially held in Kunming. At this meeting, all parties adopted the Kunming Declaration. Due to the new crown epidemic, the main part of COP15 will be held in Montreal, Canada from December 5 to 17, 2022, and China will remain the official chair of the meeting. Stanley praised China‘s efforts to protect biodiversity.

“50% of the world’s economic activity occurs within 20 or 30 kilometers of the coast, where half of the world’s population lives. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), Endangered The Convention on International Trade in Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (RUCN) and the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Especially Waterfowl Habitat, the four bodies that called for the creation of a World Coastal Forum three or four years ago to bring together coastal people and communities around the world Come together, it will be a multi-layered partnership, including government, intergovernmental agencies, local authorities, and NGOs and groups. They thank the Chinese government, and their colleagues around the world for their efforts to make this institution work, So this is an example of a really constructive cooperation. I very much hope that the European Commission will have a very good cooperation framework with China to deal with coastal issues in multiple ways.”

Stanley, 82, had planned to follow Marco Polo to retrace the Silk Road, but he stopped in Chengdu for a while due to the epidemic and later returned to the UK. He said that if there is a chance, he still looks forward to going to China to have a look.

(Note: The author, Aoki, is a freelance writer based in the UK. Paul and Peter also contributed to this article. The picture was taken by Aoki. This article only represents the author’s personal views. The editor-in-charge email [email protected])