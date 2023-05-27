star 09 second in the first league rs | Sport

The club from the ethnic village of Stanišići will end the season in second place.

The Zvijezda 09 team secured the second position in the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina this weekend.

The team from the ethnic village of Stanišići convincingly triumphed over Sloboda from Novlja (4:0) at the City Stadium in Ugljevik and kept a three-point lead over Laktaš, who are worse in the head-to-head ratio (2:1 defeat in Ugljevik and 0:0 draw in Laktaši, op.a.).

Laktašani, with a great triumph over Ljubić in Prnjavor (0:5), hoped for a setback against Zvijezda 09, in order to advance by one position in the table in the last round, but it was not possible.

By the time of the break, the home team had gained a two-goal advantage, thanks to Godsvil Vadze (23rd) and Abid Mujagić (32nd minute), only for the visiting net to be shaken twice more later on (Ševkija Resić in the 49th and Vuk Tešić in 61st minute).

M:TEL PRVA LIGA RS – 33rd round

Podrinje – Slavija 3:1

Zvijeuda 09 – Sloboda (NG) 4:0

Sloboda (MG) – Alfa Modriča 3:0

Miner Prijedor – Omarska 2:0

Zeljezničar Sport Team – Kozara 4:1

Drina – Krupa 0:0

Ljubić – Laktasi 0:5

Worker – Textile worker 1:1

Famos – Sutjeska 1:0

