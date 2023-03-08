The news that all fans of Starfield waited for has finally arrived: Bethesda announced today not only the date of Starfield Directthe event where we will be able to see and learn more about the game, but also the official launch date of the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

Let’s obviously start with the most important information: the game will be released on September 6tha little later than we expected but still nice to finally be able to put a day on the calendar.

About the Starfield Directhowever, this was announced for theJune 11thand the developers explain to us that “will be the perfect opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of Bethesda Game Studios, and its new great adventure“.

We just have to mark these dates on the calendars: we leave you with the trailer announcing the date of the game, which also shows some unpublished content!