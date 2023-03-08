Home World Starfield finally has a release date; Direct event in June and new trailer
World

Starfield finally has a release date; Direct event in June and new trailer

by admin
Starfield finally has a release date; Direct event in June and new trailer

The news that all fans of Starfield waited for has finally arrived: Bethesda announced today not only the date of Starfield Directthe event where we will be able to see and learn more about the game, but also the official launch date of the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

Let’s obviously start with the most important information: the game will be released on September 6tha little later than we expected but still nice to finally be able to put a day on the calendar.

About the Starfield Directhowever, this was announced for theJune 11thand the developers explain to us that “will be the perfect opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of Bethesda Game Studios, and its new great adventure“.

We just have to mark these dates on the calendars: we leave you with the trailer announcing the date of the game, which also shows some unpublished content!

See also  Congo: 10 dead in church bomb explosion

You may also like

Pope’s personal letter and new statute renew the...

Vodafone: increases of 2.99 euros per month from...

The Punto Zero cycle returns to the BBK...

Empty plane trips to rejoin loyalty programs

Railway accident in Greece, 50 thousand take to...

Georgia, 66 arrested after law protests against NGOs...

Covid, the Court of Ministers closes the investigation...

Yana Rykhlytska, Bakhmut’s iconic rescuer dies

Protests in Athens over the train tragedy: charges...

Grawui & Marta Cascales, review of their album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy