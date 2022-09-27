Home World Starmer: “Labor is the new center party”. And it flies in the polls
LIVERPOOL. “Labor will be a party at the center”. So will its leader speak today, Sir Keir Starmerin the most important speech of the annual conference a Liverpool. In short, a new Blairian turn for Labor, which does not define itself as left, much less right, and which at the moment seems to be paying off. According to the latest YouGov poll revealed last night by the Times, Starmer’s party has a frightening 17-point lead over the prime minister’s conservatives. Liz Truss: 45% (+ 5% compared to the last survey) against 28% (-4%).

