Stars will visit Spain next November

The pandemic has forced many bands to stop, and Stellar they have not been released. After three years they return with their ninth album “A Sea of ​​Red Suns” (22). This album captures the experiences and emotions lived during the pandemic isolation, as well as desires and longings that had to be repressed but remained dormant. Estelares speak of fear, fatherhood, the uncertain future, despair and hope. They have the collaboration of the Mexican band Swarm in “Love”.

To celebrate this new record, Stellar launches a great tour that will bring them to Spain next November. Fans will be able to enjoy the new songs and the most classic hits on the following dates and places: on December 15 at Sala La Trinchera in Málaga, on December 16 at Sala Copérnico in Madrid, on December 17 at Sala Salamandra in Barcelona, ​​and on December 19 at Sala Jerusalem Club in Valencia. Tickets are now available at SeeTickets.

Stellar is an Argentine band formed in the early nineties. Leadered by Manuel Moretti, already has more than 20 years of experience and has toured hundreds of stages throughout the country and around the world. It is considered one of the consecrated bands of Argentina, and they have received numerous national and international awards.

