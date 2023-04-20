Starship direct tv Elon Musk’s rocket exploded 3 minutes after launch: destruction ordered. Review takeoff

The countdown starts again
The countdown starts again
Countdown stopped at minus 40 seconds
Countdown stopped at minus 40 seconds, as in the first attempt on Monday. SpaceX asks to wait for the recalculation.
Countdown to minus 10 minutes
Countdown to minus 10 minutes, all nominal (regular)
The launch on April 20, the date Elon Musk liked: World Weed Day (cannabis)
Perhaps the postponement from April 17 to 20 did not displease Elon Musk who had indicated this second date for the historic debut of his most important rocket: April 20, it had been pointed out, is world weed day, of cannabis. An “unofficial” day, of course, which arose from a story in the 1970s when 4:20 (a time that can also be read as a date, April 20, according to Anglo-Saxon spelling) became a sort of code used by students of the San Rafael High School of California to indicate illegal weed cultivation.