On February 27 local time, the United Kingdom and the European Union signed a new “Windsor Framework” agreement. The two sides agreed to replace the previous “Northern Ireland Protocol” with the new agreement, which is expected to end years of repeated dragging on the Northern Ireland trade issue.

At the joint press conference that day, British Prime Minister Sunak said that this was a “decisive breakthrough” that ensured the smooth flow of trade across the UK and safeguarded the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said that the new agreement opened a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations.

In the previous Withdrawal Agreement, the “Northern Ireland Protocol” stipulates that Northern Ireland will continue to remain in the European single market and the EU customs union, and goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK mainland need to be inspected by EU rules at the port.

The new “Windsor Framework” agreement will set up two lanes for goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK. Goods shipped from the UK to Northern Ireland for sale can be transported through the inspection-free “green channel”, but goods exported to Ireland and EU countries via Northern Ireland still need to undergo routine inspection through the “red channel”.

