started the data analytics project

The supply of solutions for the punctual and in-depth analysis of visitor flows in the region has begun, to support strategic decisions in the tourism sector

WINDTREthrough the brand WINDTRE BUSINESSe Visit Piedmontin which theTourist Observatory of the Piedmont Region, have launched a project to monitor tourist use.

WINDTRE BUSINESSin particular, makes available to theTourist Observatory of the Piedmont Region Mobility Analyticsits solution of big data which allows you to analyze the mobility flows of tourists and visitors and points of interest within specific areas. At the moment, the service has been developed for some Municipalities of the regional territory, so as to allow to deepen and make the most of all the potential of the tool, with the aim of being able to extend it over the entire Piedmont region.

Mobility Analytics makes use of mobile network and user geolocation data managed in an anonymous and aggregated form, as well as sophisticated statistical algorithms, in order to offer companies and public administrations the most effective tools to support strategic decisions.

The solution is delivered through a flow of information that makes available indicators on a interactive web-dashboardcreated specifically to offer a simple and intuitive interface and thus facilitate the use of a highly advanced solution for those involved in planning, management and analysis of tourist movement.

In the context of the development of the analysis and monitoring dashboard of the Tourist Observatory of the Piedmont Regionthe tool of Mobility Analytics it enriches the available indicators and increases the speed with which information is made available to local stakeholders.

“Thanks to its role as leading operator in the Italian mobile market, WINDTRE has the ability to access, in a short time and in full respect of privacy, an enormous quantity of very punctual aggregated data. It is a precious asset for public administrations and businesses, because, through our Data Analysis solutions, it allows you to guide decision-making processes through real and in-depth information, to create more effective business plans and to better manage extraordinary events with large crowds. A solution that confirms the support of WINDTRE BUSINESS in the development of the territories and in the digitization of the PA and Italian companies” Comment Luca Cardone, Top & Large Marketing Manager of WINDTRE.

“The project is aimed at evaluating an additional tool to support the data-driven tourism development and promotion strategy of the Piedmont Region, which we are currently using to monitor some Piedmontese destinations as case studies, analyzing not only the tourist movement, but also the fruition of the specific destination to better define the main attractions and indirectly identify the main motivations. The indicators obtained through mobile telephony big data analysis complete the quantitative information of official statistics, online reviews and spending on the territory that the model of the Tourism Observatory of the Piedmont Region already offers”, they comment Beppe Carlevaris, Chairman of the Board of Visit Piemonte e Alessandro Zanon, Director of Visit Piedmont.

