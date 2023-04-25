Starts the 3rd edition of Turning around Navarre / Bira Nafarroan Barna

The first phase of the cycle Girando por Navarra / Tour in Navarra Barnapromoted by the Department of Culture, kicks off this weekend with concerts by Raúl Vital and Javi Robles in Artica and Etxauri respectively.

This week begins a new edition of Girando por Navarra / Tour in Navarra Barnathe cycle organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of the Government of Navarra, in collaboration with the public company NICDO, which offers the opportunity to perform live for emerging groups and artists from the Foral Community.

This year there will be a total of 30 concerts in 30 locations presenting 17 emerging artists and groups from Navarra. As usual, the cycle is divided into two phases: the spring phase, which is held from April 28 to June 2, and the autumn phase, which will take place from September 21 to November 24. The musical proposals of artists and/or formations such as Joseba Irazoki, Cobardes, Pleura, Superacid, Shady Bluejays, Javi Robles, Alejo, Pleura, Raimundo el Canastero…, will pass through towns such as Lizarra, Huarte, Noáin, Ribaforada, Viana and Irurtzun, Murchante, San Adrián and Villava, among others.

Tickets for the concerts, for sale through the channels authorized by each town hall, are priced at €5, which will be used to cover the expenses generated in the consistories for their realization. The Government of Navarra, through the public company NICDO and its music office, is in charge of selecting the bands, in addition to paying for the caches of the artists and the production costs of the concerts.

This is the schedule:

Raúl Vital

Raúl Vital, a native of Artajona (Navarra), began his musical career in 2008 playing the guitar and singing in several bands, both his own songs and covers. In 2020 he published his first album in electric format, and with the support of musicians from the

zone dressed the songs that had already been made.

April 28 in Arctic

October 1 in Murchante

Javi Robles

Javi Robles is a musician from Navarra who began his career as a singer for Cero a la Izquierda, a rock band with which he recorded three studio albums. In 2018, after the separation of the group. On his own he focuses his proposal on acoustic rock, pop and folk. Artists

like Gerry Cinnamon, Brian Fallon or Frank Turner are among the influences of his music.

April 29 in Etxauri

October 28 in Villafranca

superacid

Superacid is a group from Navarra made up of five musicians from different backgrounds. Its base is funk and disco, to which they contribute influences from other styles.

May 5 in Aibar

September 23 in Castejón

Shady Bluejays

Shady Bluejays was formed in the summer of 2016, with acoustic guitar and vocal harmonies as the basis of their proposal. In terms of influences, they vindicate classic country, folk and what is now called Americana and roots music.

June 3 in Marcilla

November 24 in San Adrián

Beet!

Beetz! is a group formed in 2018 in Arbizu (Navarra). The members of Beietz! they come from groups like Skalariak (Peio and Hiart), Ortzi (Maider and Hiart) and The Trikiteens (Josetxo). The backbone of the Beietz sound! are lively and catchy melodies created by the

violin, whistle and triki.

May 13 in Ansoain

November 10 in Villava

Ane Martija

Ane Martija is a young singer-songwriter from Etxeberri. In 2021 she published her first song ‘Plaza zein taberna’, and since then she has offered concerts in different locations presenting her own songs along with covers of hers.

May 20 in Sangüesa

November 29 in Lesaka

Kai Etxaniz

Kai Etxaniz is a composer, guitarist and singer from Pamplona. Some of the songs he makes he saves for his personal project, while others he writes for different artists.

May 27 in Peralta

Oct. 13 in Zizur Major

Raymond the Basketmaker

Raimundo el Canastero is a group of friends who have fun playing to make music. His concerts are pure jarana, a waste of joy and insouciance that ends up infecting an audience that normally ends up taking part in the rhythm of clapping and jaleo, adding to some songs that move between various styles, among which the most traditional rumba predominates. festive.

June 2 in Irurtzun

October 21 in Viana

M of Man

Flamenco and reggaeton guide M de Runa, an artist from Pamplona whose songs have thousands of views on YouTube.

September 21 in Barañain

MDR Madurga

MDR Madurga is an urban music singer based in Pamplona. Hip hop, rap, trap, afrotrap and reggaeton are some of the labels that accompany his proposal.

September 29 in Azagra

My DVY

Mon DVY is the personal project of Martín Muñoz, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Navarre. He has just released ‘Adverbio Interrogativo’, the first preview of what will be his third album. His musical proposal experiments with jazz, pop, rap and trap.

September 30 in Los Arcos

Guest

Alejo Huerta (Tudela, 1992) is a musician, singer and composer from Tudela who, after a few years at the helm of the group Con X The Banjo, began his solo career in 2022. His debut album brings together ten songs with lyrics with street and literature, and rock, pop and blues as musical influences.

October 6 in Tudela

November 3 in Cintruénigo

cowards

In 2020 they released their debut album, ‘Ceniza y viento’, where they presented eleven songs in which they show great respect for songs and rock in general, with a timeless sound and open-hearted lyrics. His music has influences from bands like Platero y Tú, Extremoduro or Marea.

October 7 in Ribaforada

October 20 in Tafalla

Nublar

Nublar is a rock trio formed in 2019 by Carlos Martinez (guitar), Daniel Malo (drums) and Andoni Ibanez (bass), with influences from bands such as Berri Txarrak, Biffy Clyro and Millencolin.

14 of October in Falces

Pleura

The Pleura project began in 2018, in the north of Navarra. Rock is the protagonist, looking for dialogues between guitar and voice, always accompanied by a hard and direct base.

October 27 in Huarte

November 11 in Etxarri Aranatz

Guarimba

Guarimba is a storm of electronic tropical psychedelia inspired by the Amazonian sound (la chicha), cumbia and Latin rhythms. Since its founding in 2017, the group has released the album ‘Chocolatina’ (2020) and several singles such as ‘Tasio’, with which they pay homage to the classic film by Montxo Armendáriz.

November 4 in Noáin

November 17 in Aritzala