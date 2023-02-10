State against people

ITALY, THE PERFECT STORM

https://twitter.com/VisioneTv/status/1598323794854445057?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

TV viewing.

Fulvio Grimaldi interviewed by Franco Capo:

The Consulta, who composes it, its alignments with superpowers and what cannot fail to come out of it in terms of compulsory vaccination, given the framework in which the bodies of the States move in the West, especially the colonized ones.

The “patriots” in government in a hyper-Atlantic, hyper-war, anti-popular, repressive regime.

The attack on the democratic constitutional state for an autocratic presidential regime.

The attack on the nation, on its unity and on the equality and solidarity of its citizens through the differentiated autonomy of the regions.



The attack on the school as an institution that guarantees material, physical and cultural unity and the civil development and the self-determined and supportive citizen



