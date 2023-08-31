Home » State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat Vehicle Theft and Protect Used Car Buyers in Juarez City
State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat Vehicle Theft and Protect Used Car Buyers in Juarez City

State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat Vehicle Theft and Protect Used Car Buyers in Juarez City

State and federal agents conducted a thorough review of 600 vehicles offered for sale in the “La Curva” area in Juarez City. The operation aimed to combat vehicle theft and ensure legal guarantees for used car buyers. The District Attorney’s Office North Zone reported that officials from the State Investigation Agency, the Specialized Vehicle Theft Investigation Unit, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), and the National Guard (GN) were involved in the operation.

Using digital vehicle verification platforms, the agents checked the serial numbers of the 600 vehicles. Fortunately, no theft report was found during the review, providing reassurance to potential buyers.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that these measures for security, investigation, and crime prevention will continue to be implemented permanently and randomly in different areas of the city. The objective is to safeguard and protect citizens. This operation reflects the commitment of the Prosecutor’s Office to combat vehicle theft and promote a safe environment for residents.

