State funeral in the Duomo in Milan, the last farewell to the Knight is ready

by gds.it – ​​42 seconds ago

Milan is preparing to bid farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with the state funeral which will be held tomorrow at 3pm in the Duomo and will be celebrated by the city’s archbishop Mario Delpini. There are massive security measures…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «State funeral in the Cathedral in Milan, last farewell to the Knight ready appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper gds.it».