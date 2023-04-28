State-mafia, definitive acquittals for Dell’Utri, De Donno and Mori

April 27, 202318:50

The Cassation has demolished the accusatory structure of the investigation. Prescription for the Cosa Nostra boss Leoluca Bagarella and for the doctor Antonino Cinà, believed to be close to Totò Riina









ansa The Cassation demolishes the accusatory system of the investigation into the alleged State-Mafia negotiation. The judges of the sixth section confirmed the acquittal for the former MP Marcello Dell’Utrifor the former investigators of the Ros, the general of the Arma Mario Mori and police officers Antonio Subranni and Giuseppe De Donnoand recognized the statute of limitations for the Cosa Nostra boss Leoluca Bagarella and for the doctor Antonino Cinabelieved to be close to Totò Riina.

Mori, Subranni and De Donno, sentence annulled without referral At the end of the council chamber, the judges annulled the appeal sentence without referral, with the formula for not having committed the crime, as regards the general of the Arma Mori and for the officers of the carabinieri Subranni and De Donno. The supreme judges therefore went beyond what had already been decided by the second-level judges of Palermo because they used a broader formula in dropping the charges.

Prescription for Bagarella and Cinà For the positions of Bagarella and Cinà, sentenced in the second instance to 27 and 12 years respectively, the judges of the Palazzaccio reclassified the crimes of violence and threat to a political body of the State in the form of an attempt: with the requalification the case went, therefore, prescribed.

Mori: “Partially satisfied” Mori was present in the courtroom when the statement was read out and, leaving the Cassation, he stated that he felt “partially satisfied” with the decision “considering that they kept me on trial for 20 years. I was convinced that I had done nothing, the I know my job, I know that if I was wrong I would have noticed it”.

General Subranni’s daughter: “Honor to the fighters, I will ask for compensation” In beraking latest news, Subranni’s daughter, Danila, thus commented on the sentence of the Cassation, which acquitted the general “for not having committed the crime”: “Honor to the fighters. To those still standing and strong and to those seated, due to illness and out of tiredness. Like my father”. And he added: “Strength comes to everyone from this sentence, which gives conviction and also hope that justice, if it is wrong, can go back. I do not have the gift of forgetfulness and for me whoever makes a mistake must pay. Honorable magistrates have dignity has finally been restored not to my father, not to the ‘fighters’ who have never lost it, but to justice itself, the word of which they preach. My family and I will ask one by one, in the languages ​​and ways that law allows, compensation for so much pain inflicted that hasn’t done them any good either, shame on the state”.

Don’t accept pg’s requests The magistrates therefore did not accept the requests of the pg, who had requested a new appeal process for the three former Ros and for Bagarella and Cinà. In the conclusions of his indictment, at the hearing of April 14, the prosecution representative had requested “the annulment with postponement of the contested sentence, limited to the threat against the Amato and Ciampi government”. For the pg, the second instance sentence described “the negotiation over the years but does not make a precise reconstruction of the threat and how it was addressed to the government” and does so only in a “conjectural” way. With their decision, the judges essentially affirm that the threats were only mere attempts by some members of Cosa Nostra.

The supreme judges were called to decide on the appeal presented by the Prosecutor General of the Sicilian capital after the sentence of 23 September 2021 which overturned the verdict by acquitting most of the defendants convicted in the first instance. In the first instance, Mori and Subranni were sentenced to 12 years while Giuseppe De Donno to 8 years.

In the thousands of pages of the motivations of the second degree sentence, the Sicilian judges, explaining the reasons for the acquittal from the crime of threatening the political cover of the State and speaking of the role played by the soldiers of the Arma, wrote that “once it has been established that the objective pursued, or in any case a priority, were it not to save the life of ex-minister Mannino or other politicians who risked ending up like Lima, nothing prevents us from recognizing that the carabinieri actually acted with the objective of putting a barrier to the ongoing escalation of mafia violence which made the danger of new massacres and attacks more than concrete and present, with the consequent consequences of damage in terms of destruction, subversion of order and public safety and above all human lives”.

