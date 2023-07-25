Home » State of Emergency Declared as Deadly Riots Erupt in Ecuadorian Prisons
Title: Violent Riots Spark State of Emergency in Ecuadorian Prisons

The Government of Ecuador has revealed that 96 prison service agents have been detained following deadly riots that erupted simultaneously in five prisons across the country. In response, the government has declared a state of emergency. The affected rehabilitation centers include Cotopaxi No. 1, Azuay No. 1, Cañar No. 2, El Oro No. 1, and Napo No. 1, with the National Comprehensive Care Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) working to ensure the safety of the agents and secure their prompt release.

As tensions escalate, prisoners in 13 centers have also initiated a hunger strike. However, specific demands behind this protest remain undisclosed by the SNAI.

The outbreak of violence in Ecuador’s prisons began over the weekend when clashes erupted between organized crime groups at the Litoral Penitentiary in the province of Guayas. The clashes have already resulted in the deaths of six inmates and injuries to eleven others, according to the SNAI.

To regain control over the prisons, security operations have been reinforced in various facilities in coordination with the Police and the Armed Forces. President Guillermo Lasso has imposed a state of emergency in the provinces of Manabí, Los Ríos, and the canton of Durán in Guayas, citing “serious internal commotion.” As part of the measures, a curfew has been implemented from 10 pm to 5 am.

President Lasso further revealed plans to convene a cabinet meeting in Guayaquil on Tuesday at 10 am.

Acknowledging the infiltration of organized crime into prisons, President Lasso emphasized the need for a strong response from the Police and Armed Forces. He urged the security forces to use their provided weapons when necessary in order to subdue criminals.

“We will not allow them to generate violence and concern from within and outside prisons… I have asked the commanders of the Police and Armed Forces for additional efforts to work together, use their weapons, and deploy the full strength of the State to confront these actions that seek to weaken society,” highlighted President Lasso.

In recent weeks, Ecuadorian security forces have conducted various operations in prisons, aiming to confiscate prohibited objects such as weapons, ammunition, and illicit technological devices that are illegally entering the detention centers.

