State of emergency due to floods in 56 places Info

The fight against floods continues, which these days carried away bridges, caused landslides and landslides, and a large number of residents had to leave their homes.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

A state of emergency was declared in 56 cities and municipalities, more than 300 people were evacuated. The floods damaged roads, carried away bridges and triggered landslides and landslides. Floods caused problems throughout Serbia. The weather is expected to improve from today. Traffic on the Ibar highway in Adrane, where the bridge collapsed, will be restored in ten days, announced the relevant minister. The army installed a pontoon bridge over the river Trnavica in the village of Kleče.

Velika Morava, Jasenica and Rača poured out

Velika Morava, Jasenica and Rača have overflowed their banks in the past 24 hours and flooded significant areas under arable land in Velika Plana. As the officials from PUK “Miloš Mitrović” said, thanks to the good canal system and their solid maintenance, no house in the territory of the municipality has been flooded so far. Local Atar roads are impassable, so mechanization was difficult to access.

Sandbags were placed to defend three households near the hippodrome. The teams on duty are still monitoring the situation on the field, as they say, the night passed peacefully.

The new bridge in Mrčajevci in up to a year and a half, in Adrani in four months

The Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesić, pointed out that it was already known that the bridge, which was destroyed by the flood, which connected Slatina and Mrčajevci, was in a bad condition. He says that on November 7 last year, the municipality of Čačak banned the use of that bridge for all cars weighing more than three tons. He also stated that last year the Government of Serbia allocated 500 million dinars for the reconstruction of that bridge and that the missing money for the construction of a new one will now be secured.

See how the mentioned bridge collapsed:



See description EMERGENCY SITUATION DECLARED IN 56 CITIES AND MUNICIPALITIES! Bridges were washed away by torrents, more than 300 people were evacuated Hide description Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 AD Source: RINA.RSNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

In Adrani, water is being pumped from flooded buildings

There are about 50 houses in Adran near Kraljevo and the surrounding villages were under water. Some are still flooded, and water is being pumped out of those facilities. One of the owners, whose house was flooded, says that the water is fifteen centimeters in the house. He points out that he will have to throw away all the furniture, as well as that the house was flooded a few years ago. The villages of Lazarevac were also affected by the floods. The local communities of Rupovci, Mali Crljeni, Junkovac and Vreoci suffered the most. The water has now receded and work is being done to repair the damage.

Lazarevac, 154 households flooded

Ivan Jović, whose house was flooded, says that the water entered the house by 20-30 centimeters. “Since there were already some announcements from the early hours of the morning that this could happen, we managed to get the documentation, appliances, and some pieces of furniture upstairs,” says Jović.

He adds that they went through all this in 2014 and learned some lessons. “Otherwise it all happens very quickly, from the moment the water appeared in the yard, it was already in the house in about half an hour“, states Jović.

(MONDO/RTS/Blic)