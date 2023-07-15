State of emergency in Nigeria due to food shortage | Info

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency due to a large increase in prices and food shortages, the BBC reported today.

Source: Santos Akhilele Aburime/Shutterstock

As part of the state of emergency, an initiative was introduced to protect farmers, many of whom have become the target of gangs that kidnap them for ransom. The state will help poor households with about $10 a month for the next six months, and the money saved by the state from the recent abolition of fuel subsidies will be used to provide fertilizers and grains necessary for farmers.

“I assure all Nigerians that no one will be left behind by these strategic interventions,” said Tinubu, who took office as president in May this year.

The monthly stipends are intended for 12 million households, through the “National Safety Net” program, which is a separate initiative from the one through which the previous government provided assistance to households of about six dollars a month.

“The program is expected to stimulate economic activities in the informal sector and improve nutrition, health, education and human capital development in beneficiary households,” Tinubu said.

A UN report from January this year predicted that 25 million Nigerians are at high risk of not being able to afford enough food each day this year.

In addition, more than 350 farmers were kidnapped or killed in the 12 months from June 2022 alone, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the north of the country. The BBC said the new measures would help farmers return to their farmland “without fear of attack”.

(Srna)