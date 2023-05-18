Home » State of floods and water level of Una and Sana | Info
State of floods and water level of Una and Sana | Info

The water levels of the Una and Sana rivers are falling, schools and kindergartens are closed today, and 25 people have been evacuated from the floods, Srna was told in the local information center.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

The director of the Republic Administration of Civil Protection, Milan Novitović, told reporters this morning that the teams continue to work in Novi Grad and that the priority is to pump out the water.

The water level of the Una river at 7:00 a.m. is 516 centimeters, which is 21 centimeters less than at 6:00 p.m. last night, and the level of the Sana is 550 centimeters or 18 less than at 6:00 p.m. last night.

In the past 24 hours, five liters of rain fell per square meter in this area.

40 buildings in the settlements of Mlakve, Urije, Suhača and Poljavnica were flooded. 25 people were evacuated from the settlements of Mlakve and Rudica.

Five local roads were damaged, and five landslides were recorded.

Today, there are no classes in primary and secondary schools, and the kindergarten “Pčelica Maja” is not open either, this is the decision of the crisis headquarters.

At the session of the Municipal Headquarters for Emergency Situations yesterday morning, a state of emergency caused by a natural disaster was declared.

