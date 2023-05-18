State of the water level of the river in Bosnia and Herzegovina | Info

It is expected that the water level of the Sava in Gradiška will reach the level of regular flood protection during the day, and the peak of the water wave of the Sava River in that area is expected tomorrow, announced the Public Institution “Vode Srpske”.

Source: Milorad Malešević/Srna

The water level of the Sava River is increasing at all water measuring stations in Republika Srpska, Gradiška, Srbac, Rača, with a tendency for further slight growth.

Downstream from Gradiška, a further slight rise in the water level of the Sava River is expected, but at most up to the level of regular flood defense.

The water levels of the rivers Vrbas, Vrbanja, Pliva, Ribnik, Gomjenica, Ukrina, Usora are decreasing.

The water levels of the Bosna and Drina rivers are stagnant, while the situation in the Trebišnjica river basin is stable.

The water levels of the Una and Sana rivers in Republika Srpska are still high, but declining.

The water level of the Una River in Novi Grad is 519 centimeters, which is above the level of emergency defense against floods, with a tendency for the water level to fall further.

The water level of the Sana River in Prijedor is 421 centimeters, which is above the level of regular flood protection, with a tendency for the water level to decrease further.

According to the decision of the Public Institution “Vode Srpska”, emergency flood protection measures are in force in the Republika Srpska for the Dubic plain flood area.