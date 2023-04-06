Home World STATE POLICE – ASPI / First Safety Point inaugurated in the Casilina Est service area (A1) – Mobility
STATE POLICE – ASPI / First Safety Point inaugurated in the Casilina Est service area (A1) – Mobility

STATE POLICE – ASPI / First Safety Point inaugurated in the Casilina Est service area (A1) – Mobility

The collaboration between the State Police and Autostrade per l’Italia continues in the name of road safety. The latest project is the opening to the public of the first Safety Point in the Casilina Est service area (A1 Cassino height), a place dedicated to the dissemination and sharing of issues related to road safety and to promote correct driving behaviour. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport – Matteo Salvini (in the photo), the Chief of Police – Director General of Public Security – Lamberto Giannini, the President of ASPI – Elisabetta Oliveri and the Chief Executive Officer – Roberto Tomasi.

The “Safety Point” in the service area is an experiment that aims to be replicated in other strategic points of the motorway network. The plan will continue with the opening, within this year, of another 3 corners in the service areas of San Pelagio est (A13 – Padua); Secchia West (A1 – Modena) and La Pioppa West (A14 – Bologna). Each room inside the corner has been set up to best accommodate travellers, with desks and seats reserved for discussion and dialogue between State Police personnel and users. This space hosts a multimedia totem which, through new software and the enhancement of the ASPI IP network, will allow video-call connection with the State Police, and consultation of audio-video materials on road safety: the totem will be connected with the Traffic Police via tablets, made available by Aspi, which will be used by Police operators, to receive video calls from travellers, and therefore guarantee continuity of service every day with 24-hour assistance.

