State Police Officer Arrested for Aggravated Crime and Cocaine Possession

Title: State Police Officer Arrested with Cocaine and Weapons Stash

Chihuahua, Mexico – In a significant breakthrough, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) have apprehended a member of the State Police on charges of aggravated crime. The accused, identified as Gustavo VM, was found in possession of 143 wrappers containing cocaine.

The arrest took place on Sunday, July 2, when Gustavo VM was intercepted by the Specialized Prosecutor for Strategic Operations. He was driving a silver-grey Dodge Charger, a 2007 model, with a Chihuahua state registration plate. The apprehension occurred on Vicente Lombardo Toledano Boulevard, near the Concordia neighborhood, as Gustavo VM was caught red-handed in the act of kidnapping and drug possession.

During a thorough search of his belongings, law enforcement officials discovered 143 wrappers filled with a fine white powder resembling cocaine. The total weight of the seized substance was determined to be 82.61 grams, a substantial quantity that raises concerns about the officer’s involvement in illegal drug activities.

In addition to the illicit drugs, authorities seized several firearms from Gustavo VM’s possession. This included a Colt .223 caliber long gun model M4LE, along with two metal magazines and plastic magazines filled with 130 live cartridges. They also seized a Pietro Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun, equipped with four metallic magazines packed with 255 live cartridges.

Upon further inspection, the authorities discovered that the accused officer had a significant amount of cash in his possession. Among the confiscated bills were 82 Mexican pesos bills with a denomination of $500, contributing to suspicions of involvement in illicit activities. Additionally, a black wallet was found containing $124 worth of US dollars, along with 2,230 pesos in various denominations, and five damaged bills.

Following the arrest, Gustavo VM and the confiscated items were transferred to Ciudad Juárez for further investigation and legal proceedings. The arrest serves as a significant blow to drug trafficking efforts and highlights the need for continued efforts in addressing such criminal activities within law enforcement agencies.

The State Attorney General’s Office and the State Public Security Secretariat are committed to maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of the state’s law enforcement personnel. They have assured the public that any officer involved in criminal activities will be vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions.

