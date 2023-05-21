by livesicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

The president of the institution replies to the rejection of the initiative by the deputy mayor Varchi 1′ OF READING There is a controversy between Ersu Palermo, the regional institution that distributes scholarships and other benefits including housing for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ersu: state property has nominated San Paolo for university residence appeared 5 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».