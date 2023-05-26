STATE RAILWAYS 200 million euros to intervene on the Italian railway network – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announces that the tender has been published, for a total amount of 200 million, divided into 40 lots of 5 million each, by RFI, the lead company of the FS Group’s Infrastructure Pole. for ordinary maintenance work on civil works on the railway network throughout Italy, in order to constantly guarantee their safe operation.

The tender is part of RFI’s plan which provides for investments of 3.5 billion in ordinary and extraordinary maintenance in 2023.

The works will consist of interventions aimed at eliminating or preventing damage due to hydrogeological instability and natural disasters that have affected the railway site.