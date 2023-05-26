Home » STATE RAILWAYS 200 million euros to intervene on the Italian railway network – News
World

STATE RAILWAYS 200 million euros to intervene on the Italian railway network – News

by admin
STATE RAILWAYS 200 million euros to intervene on the Italian railway network – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announces that the tender has been published, for a total amount of 200 million, divided into 40 lots of 5 million each, by RFI, the lead company of the FS Group’s Infrastructure Pole. for ordinary maintenance work on civil works on the railway network throughout Italy, in order to constantly guarantee their safe operation.

The tender is part of RFI’s plan which provides for investments of 3.5 billion in ordinary and extraordinary maintenance in 2023.

The works will consist of interventions aimed at eliminating or preventing damage due to hydrogeological instability and natural disasters that have affected the railway site.

See also  Sri Lanka in revolt, President Rajapaksa flees Colombo

You may also like

An indictment was filed against the doctor from...

the Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of...

Japan confirms that NATO has set up a...

Dnipro, Russian missiles hit a hospital – Corriere...

Udinese Market | Samardzic main objective of the...

Augure Baloji Cannes Film Festival

Cambodia’s Constitutional Court has rejected the appeal of...

Suzana Perić the most common mistake of Serbs...

Opens the door in flight: the scary images...

Terror during landing, opens the door of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy